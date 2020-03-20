Credit Suisse AG Sells 956 Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1,365.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCMP. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

In related news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 8,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $1,297,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,616,424.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total value of $6,242,806.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,783,267.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,135 shares of company stock worth $9,374,123. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cabot Microelectronics stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $85.26 and a 12 month high of $169.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.78. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $283.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Cabot Microelectronics Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.