Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at National Bank Financial

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut Crescent Point Energy from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.39.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$0.90 on Tuesday. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.75 and a 12-month high of C$6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.82. The stock has a market cap of $511.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.48.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

