Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Holdings Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 441.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $829,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 7,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $161,677.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 46,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,975 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of CRNX opened at $13.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a current ratio of 14.79. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $28.81.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.