Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.38.

CRR.UN opened at C$10.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.67, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.70. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$13.51 and a 1-year high of C$16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

