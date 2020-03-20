CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$12.75

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price target dropped by analysts at Raymond James from C$16.75 to C$12.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$10.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.40. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$13.54 and a 52 week high of C$17.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 17.35.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

