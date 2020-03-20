Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cubic were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CUB. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cubic by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,641,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,450,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cubic by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,643,000 after buying an additional 161,075 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cubic by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CUB opened at $38.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Cubic Co. has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $75.20. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $328.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Cubic’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cubic Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans purchased 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.46 per share, for a total transaction of $252,637.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,356 shares in the company, valued at $397,255.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Cubic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

