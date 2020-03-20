Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 129.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Cumulus Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cumulus Media currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Cumulus Media stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cumulus Media by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 575,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after buying an additional 383,768 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 256.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 251,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 180,967 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth $2,316,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 74.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 105,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 98,354 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

