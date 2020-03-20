CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) & Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Critical Contrast

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) and Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

CVB Financial has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgewater Bancshares has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CVB Financial and Bridgewater Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVB Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 Bridgewater Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00

CVB Financial presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.40%. Bridgewater Bancshares has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.79%. Given Bridgewater Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bridgewater Bancshares is more favorable than CVB Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.4% of CVB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of CVB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CVB Financial and Bridgewater Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVB Financial 40.21% 10.67% 1.84% Bridgewater Bancshares 29.18% 13.52% 1.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CVB Financial and Bridgewater Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVB Financial $516.89 million 5.21 $207.83 million $1.48 12.99 Bridgewater Bancshares $107.60 million 2.48 $31.40 million $1.05 8.82

CVB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgewater Bancshares. Bridgewater Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CVB Financial beats Bridgewater Bancshares on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. It also provides commercial lending products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; loans to finance the operating needs of wholesale dairy farm operations, cattle feeders, livestock raisers, and farmers; lease financing services for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans that are secured by owner-occupied and investor owned properties; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers various specialized services, such as cash management systems for monitoring cash flow, a credit card program for merchants, courier pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfer, and online account access. Further, it provides trust and investment-related services to customers through its CitizensTrust Division, such as fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. The company's customers consist primarily of small to mid-sized businesses and individuals located in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 68 banking centers and 3 trust office locations. CVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, and other business enterprises to finance accounts receivable or inventory, capital assets, or other business related purposes; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans. It has seven full-service offices located in Bloomington, Greenwood, Minneapolis, St. Louis Park, Orono, and St. Paul, Minnesota. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

