CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of CyrusOne worth $15,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in CyrusOne by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $48.15 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc has a 52 week low of $44.16 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 123.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,743. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at $11,212,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,456 shares of company stock worth $8,204,695 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CONE. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.65.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

