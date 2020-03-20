Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €68.75 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €68.75 ($79.94) target price from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BN. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €75.06 ($87.28).

Shares of BN opened at €61.08 ($71.02) on Wednesday. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($83.87). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €66.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €73.51.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

