Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.93. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.90.

PLAY stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

