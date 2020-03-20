David P. Steiner Buys 5,000 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Director David P. Steiner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $90.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $152.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.60 and a 200 day moving average of $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 317,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,988,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens cut Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.11.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

