David Williams Purchases 100,000 Shares of Polynovo Ltd (ASX:PNV) Stock

Polynovo Ltd (ASX:PNV) insider David Williams acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.48 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of A$147,500.00 ($104,609.93).

David Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Polynovo alerts:

On Monday, March 9th, David Williams acquired 500,000 shares of Polynovo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.10 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of A$1,049,500.00 ($744,326.24).

On Thursday, February 27th, David Williams acquired 100,000 shares of Polynovo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.28 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of A$228,000.00 ($161,702.13).

Shares of PNV opened at A$1.54 ($1.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 4.56. Polynovo Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.71 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of A$3.29 ($2.33). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$2.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -256.67.

Polynovo Company Profile

Polynovo Limited, a medical device company, designs, develops, and manufactures dermal regeneration solutions in Australia. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of medical devices using its NovoSorb technology in the treatment of burns, surgical wounds, and negative pressure wound therapy.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Polynovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polynovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.