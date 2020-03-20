DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.88.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,877,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190,941 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,064,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,057,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,062 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,501,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,250,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,355,000 after purchasing an additional 796,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $35.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

