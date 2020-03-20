Deutsche Bank Reiterates €17.00 Price Target for Orange (EPA:ORA)

Orange (EPA:ORA) received a €17.00 ($19.77) price target from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.04% from the company’s current price.

ORA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €15.37 ($17.87).

Shares of Orange stock opened at €11.33 ($13.17) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of €13.52. Orange has a fifty-two week low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a fifty-two week high of €15.80 ($18.37).

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

