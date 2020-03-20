Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Stock Price Down 13.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) were down 13.2% on Wednesday after Nomura lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $30.00. Nomura currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Dicks Sporting Goods traded as low as $18.01 and last traded at $16.15, approximately 1,905,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,766,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 112,545 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 51,891 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,465 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 25,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average is $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.72%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This is a positive change from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 29.81%.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

