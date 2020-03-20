Douglas McTaggart Buys 12,000 Shares of Suncorp Group Ltd (ASX:SUN) Stock

Suncorp Group Ltd (ASX:SUN) insider Douglas McTaggart acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$8.63 ($6.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$103,560.00 ($73,446.81).

Suncorp Group stock opened at A$8.26 ($5.86) on Friday. Suncorp Group Ltd has a 1-year low of A$8.52 ($6.04) and a 1-year high of A$14.57 ($10.34). The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.06, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Suncorp Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Suncorp Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.91%.

Suncorp Group Company Profile

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The company offers home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, equity and cash benefit, life, trauma, total and permanent disablement, and income protection insurance products.

