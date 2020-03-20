Dover (NYSE:DOV) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $104.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Dover traded as low as $71.69 and last traded at $75.63, with a volume of 31992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.13.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DOV. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.88.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $578,736.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,633,977.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $36,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at $41,644,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,622 shares of company stock worth $674,751 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Dover by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.54 and its 200 day moving average is $107.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Dover Company Profile (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

