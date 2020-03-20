e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 50,170 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 29.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $24.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 9,548 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $181,316.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 8,902 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $142,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,340 shares of company stock worth $1,952,405. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ELF opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $427.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -856.14 and a beta of 1.87.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

