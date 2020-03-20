Earl C. Shanks Buys 10,000 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Director Earl C. Shanks acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

