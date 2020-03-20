Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$9.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 68.44% from the stock’s current price.

EFX has been the topic of several other reports. AltaCorp Capital cut their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of TSE:EFX opened at C$5.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $486.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$4.18 and a 12 month high of C$20.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$474.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$487.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.9400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

