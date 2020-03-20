Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Downgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ERII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Energy Recovery from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.20.

ERII stock opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.35 million, a PE ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 3.84. Energy Recovery has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $12.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 7.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Recovery news, VP Farshad Ghasripoor sold 2,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $28,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $128,768.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,110,618 shares in the company, valued at $9,651,270.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,553 shares of company stock worth $401,839. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERII. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 715,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 29,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

