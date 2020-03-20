Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.33

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.33 and last traded at $25.33, with a volume of 1521101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 20,823.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,096,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,698 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,668,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,171,000 after buying an additional 466,927 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,338,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,334,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 723,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,449,000 after acquiring an additional 387,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 507.3% during the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 441,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,495,000 after acquiring an additional 368,625 shares in the last quarter.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

