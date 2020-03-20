Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Trading Down 24.9% After Insider Selling

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)’s stock price fell 24.9% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $3.95, 52,355,640 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 40,933,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Specifically, CFO Thomas E. Long bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $47,610.00. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $42,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,528,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,062,995.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,194,000 shares of company stock worth $58,313,277. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.91.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average is $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.39%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 311.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,587,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986,874 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167,678 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,700,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $804,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,377 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,458,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 957.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,596,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,994 shares in the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.