Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) CEO Acquires $107,360.00 in Stock

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) CEO Aj Teague bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $107,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,943,357 shares in the company, valued at $26,079,850.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Aj Teague also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 13th, Aj Teague bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Aj Teague bought 19,700 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.26%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $7,040,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 37.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

