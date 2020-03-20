Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,415 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 344.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 46,919 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 27.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola European Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Coca-Cola European Partners from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.73. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

