Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,486 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $61.82 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $51.21 and a 12-month high of $92.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.59 and a 200-day moving average of $79.64.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $848.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.83 million. Research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 55.33%.

In other news, Director Jane Lewis-Raymond purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.57 per share, with a total value of $105,855.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,270.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Hester bought 2,000 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.41 per share, with a total value of $116,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,080.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $656,350 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

