Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,474 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $18.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $542.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $37.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average is $31.10.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

BHE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Benchmark Electronics from to in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

