Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.30 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.76. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASHTY. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ASHTY stock opened at $68.25 on Thursday. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $53.33 and a twelve month high of $145.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.76 and its 200-day moving average is $121.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.18%.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.