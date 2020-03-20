Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,529 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,529 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658,854 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,731 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $640,333,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Microsoft by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,606,254 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $568,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,782,433 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $438,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,813 shares in the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.26.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $142.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,067.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.52 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

