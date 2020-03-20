E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $33.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. E*TRADE Financial traded as low as $25.76 and last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 4120713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.87.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ETFC. Raymond James lowered E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Compass Point lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. E*TRADE Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

In related news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $93,989.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,423.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,453,192.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,264.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETFC. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 1,478.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 327.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.48.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

