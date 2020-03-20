Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $10.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Eventbrite traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 27278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

EB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Eventbrite from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,320 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 2,489.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 77,029 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 15,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 60,545 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $730.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.32.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.27 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. Eventbrite’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eventbrite Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

