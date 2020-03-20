FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $140.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FDX. Deutsche Bank cut FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.72.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $111.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. FedEx has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $199.32. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in FedEx by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,300 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $664,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in FedEx by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

