Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Position Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 586.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,005,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,528,391 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $522,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,297,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,082,000 after purchasing an additional 309,250 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,298,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,317,000 after purchasing an additional 200,014 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,251,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,165,000 after purchasing an additional 216,645 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 34,364.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,872,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,274,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,133,000 after purchasing an additional 664,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.13. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.66%.

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine H. Blackburn purchased 58,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

