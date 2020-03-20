Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Price Down 16.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) were down 16.3% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $27.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.67, approximately 11,484,569 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 6,583,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FITB. ValuEngine downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,863.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine H. Blackburn purchased 58,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,202.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.