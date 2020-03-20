First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,798 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in First Busey were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BUSE. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in First Busey during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in First Busey by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in First Busey by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $15.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $103.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.91 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Lykins bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,319,622. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin N. Elliott purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.89 per share, for a total transaction of $43,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,543.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,800 shares of company stock worth $246,180 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

