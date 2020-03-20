First Horizon National Corp to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Horizon National in a report released on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for First Horizon National’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FHN. ValuEngine upgraded First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens raised their price target on First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average is $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.35. First Horizon National has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $17.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon National by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon National by 91.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,946,000 after purchasing an additional 351,963 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of First Horizon National by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 46,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of First Horizon National by 6,980.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 42,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 41,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

In other First Horizon National news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $3,074,495.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,729 shares in the company, valued at $14,237,726.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott M. Niswonger bought 100,000 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 821,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,158.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

