Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Floor & Decor in a report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

FND has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from to in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.23.

FND stock opened at $28.67 on Thursday. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $62.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average is $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

