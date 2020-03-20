Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $25.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Flowserve traded as low as $20.10 and last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 18887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Vertical Research upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other Flowserve news, Director Sujeet Chand purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.57 per share, for a total transaction of $43,570.00. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 438.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 16,755 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 98,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 223,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average of $45.99.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

Flowserve Company Profile (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

