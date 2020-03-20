Fmr LLC Acquires 926 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 341.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Bank OZK purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,264,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average of $29.39. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $30.53.

