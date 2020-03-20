Fmr LLC Buys 963 Shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 279.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series A were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 206.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A during the third quarter worth $2,687,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A during the fourth quarter worth $1,272,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Braves Group Series A alerts:

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Liberty Braves Group Series A in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Braves Group Series A currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.02.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,200 shares of company stock worth $129,692.

Liberty Braves Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.