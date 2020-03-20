Fmr LLC Grows Position in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 129.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTRN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Materion by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the third quarter valued at $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Materion by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Sidoti raised Materion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $281,234.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at $281,234.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

MTRN stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.04. Materion Corp has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $71.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $546.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Materion had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Materion Corp will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

