Fmr LLC Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 82.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2,507.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $36.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.17. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $52.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.90 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 12.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

GSBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.