Fmr LLC Lowers Position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 99.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,814 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,092,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after acquiring an additional 52,162 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 764,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,834,000 after acquiring an additional 19,312 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 295,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 228,868 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 212,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 41,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

HAIN stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.90. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $27.69.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.31 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Boever purchased 7,100 shares of Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $149,881.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,881. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hain Celestial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.18.

Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.