Fmr LLC Reduces Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 735,882 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JWN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,426,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,040,000 after purchasing an additional 543,917 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,855,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,478,000 after purchasing an additional 517,324 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 469.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 610,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,969,000 after purchasing an additional 502,955 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 563,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,989,000 after purchasing an additional 380,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,101,000. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $3,330,978.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,720,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,759,181.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $140,819.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

JWN stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.03. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $46.20.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 64.94%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

