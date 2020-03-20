Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Trading Down 8.8% Following Insider Selling

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) shares dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $20.66 and last traded at $23.29, approximately 2,557,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,001,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

Specifically, CFO Christopher Harms sold 5,859 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $159,306.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,093.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 4,000 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $130,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 197,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,865.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,615 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Forescout Technologies alerts:

FSCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Forescout Technologies in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.23 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSCT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 51.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 28,610 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 846,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,100,000 after buying an additional 36,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT)

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Forescout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forescout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.