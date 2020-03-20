FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.44

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.44 and last traded at $23.01, with a volume of 131914 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Get FOX alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.73. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in FOX by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,379,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,022,000 after purchasing an additional 656,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in FOX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,383,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,744,000 after buying an additional 249,452 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $177,353,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in FOX by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,024,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,084,000 after buying an additional 192,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,624,000 after buying an additional 49,560 shares during the last quarter. 24.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOX)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.