Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Cut to C$155.00

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$156.00 to C$155.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FNV. Eight Capital upped their target price on Franco Nevada from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Franco Nevada from C$150.00 to C$147.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Franco Nevada from C$143.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

FNV stock opened at C$150.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion and a PE ratio of 82.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$149.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$134.21. Franco Nevada has a 12-month low of C$93.24 and a 12-month high of C$163.80.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$340.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$307.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that Franco Nevada will post 2.2799999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Blanchette sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.73, for a total value of C$891,559.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51 shares in the company, valued at C$6,820.09. Also, Senior Officer Lloyd Hyunsoo Hong sold 11,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.26, for a total value of C$1,519,297.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$606,466.26. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,368 shares of company stock worth $3,388,138.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

