Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 1,551 Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 113.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,029 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 167,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 46,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $327,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,068.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CASY opened at $155.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.10. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $122.86 and a 1 year high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.09.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

