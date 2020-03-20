Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 2,272 Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,851 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Watsco by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total value of $637,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Watsco from $158.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.17.

Watsco stock opened at $162.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.48 and its 200-day moving average is $173.10. Watsco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $136.45 and a fifty-two week high of $186.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

